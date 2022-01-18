With a pandemic still raging on, many of the traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances may have looked a little different, if they took place at all, but on Monday, the "Do Good Duo" Dr. Sandra Gibney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long spent the day giving back to Wilmington's underserved communities apropos for the times.
"It's so important today, on MLK Day, where we provide opportunity and try to advance areas of poverty. Dr. Gibney, myself, and others in the Behavioral Health Consortium come regularly, not only here to the city in this location, but across the state," said Hall-Long. "On MLK Day, it's particularly important, because we want to recognize what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, which is that together, we have to fight for those who don't have equity, for those who face oppression."
The pair, joined by members of the consortium and the Brandywine Counseling & Community Services Center, walked the streets of Wilmington in several locations distributing COVID-19 rapid tests, Naloxone, clothing, scarves, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, and condoms--just another attempt at "decreasing harm," Gibney described.
"Today's a day of service, a day to give back to individuals that are underserved. As part of our outreach, we're out here to deliver not only rapid COVID tests, to try to decrease the harm and decrease the spread of Omicron, but we're also out here trying to deliver NARCAN into the hands of folks who might overdose during this very vulnerable period," the doctor said. "Basically trying to reach folks, talk to them, see what they need, see whether or not they're interested in treatment, if they're going through some struggles with substance use. A lot of times, they just need to know someone cares about them, and that they matter."
While the work is akin to the activities they typically participate in, Monday, January 17, 2022, brought an added weight to their actions, Gibney said, and the significance was not lost on her.
"The lieutenant governor and I are kind of joined at the hip to do this, and we're committed to serve the folks out on the street where they live, and get to them in their communities," she said. "I think today is particularly poignant, because we stand on the shoulders of leaders such as MLK and others that have forged a path for us on how to give back, and how to really connect with people. On a day like today, I think about what he did, and the marches he led, and the people he touched. If I can just have a scintilla of that impact, and if I can reach people, then I've done a good deed and I've had a good day."
The pair traveled from the McDonalds lot at 4th and Monroe streets to 23rd and Market streets meeting every community member who approached with a COVID test, showing some how to use the life-saving overdose counteractant, or just providing others with some necessities and goodies packed in a backpack from A Hug from Matt, an organization started by a mother who lost her son to an overdose. Everyone who received hand sanitizer also received, printed right on the bottle, information on the Delaware Hope Line.