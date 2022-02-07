First it was floodwaters in September brought on by rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that inundated the Brandywine Creek.
Now it's fire and smoke that have caused damage for a second time to a row of homes on East 13th Street in Northeast Wilmington.
Wilmington firefighters were called out just after 7:30 on Sunday night, February 6, 2022, for a reported fire in the area of 13th and Thatcher streets.
Upon arrival they found fire coming from the first floor of a two-story, middle-of-the-row dwelling.
While searching the fire building, and exposure units, firefighters discovered some of the floors and walls were missing.
The homes were being renovated as a result of September's flooding.
Although the flames were contained to the original dwelling, the void spaces created by the missing parts of the structure allowed smoke to filter through several other residences, damaging a total of five.
A firefighter suffered a minor burn injury and was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office.