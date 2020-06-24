Main Street in Newark is re-emerging from reconstruction and coronavirus restrictions with a block party on Thursday evening,
Governor John Carney, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Secretary Jennifer Cohan, and Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton will cut the ribbon on the reopening of Main Street at 4:30 p.m. on June 25, 2020.
Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. with restaurants moving their seating into the street and appropriate social distancing measures in place.
Clifton is excited.
"I am. I think it's something Council was behind. Our city manager and staff understood the importance," said Clifton. "I speak for all our restaurants and business community that we're really excited to see this happen."
Reconstruction of Main Street started in April, 2019 and then with the coronavirus wiping out three months of retail in the first half of 2020, Clifton said they owe it to the business community to celebrate.
"It's the least we can do to sponsor an event like this."
DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said the $12 million project only covered roughly one mile of roadway but it was complicated.
"We really took the road bed down to dirt and rebuilt the entire road surface," said McLeod, "but also included drainage improvements, new traffic and pedestrian signals, and new bumpouts in areas along the business corridor."
Clifton said he definitely doesn't want this block party to be just a one and done.
"We're going to look forward to doing more of these in the future to help our business community, at least through the summer months until the fall comes around and hopefully things will be a little bit more back to normal," Clifton said.