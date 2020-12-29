Southern Delaware Tourism, in conjunction with select Sussex County hotels, is launching a new marketing campaign starting January 1, 2021, to draw visitors looking to 'change their point of view.'
"To retreat to southern Delaware, to the Delaware beach resorts, and some of the beautiful inland areas to change their scenery," said Southern Delaware Tourism executive director Scott Thomas.
The promotions are aimed at those who have felt confined to quarters like remote workers and homeschooling families.
"To kind of refresh their point of view, their mind, and take advantage of some of these extended stay rates and perks that our hotels are offering," said Thomas, who compares it to a working vacation.
"Now that I think a lot of folks have a little bit more latitude to not be tied physically to their environments and would really consider doing that," said Thomas, "and choosing some of our hotels that are practicing very safe practices via the CDC guidelines in taking care of their guests."
Thomas says there's also a discount for 'Delaware Dwellers.'
"That's fifteen-percent off the rate, you just show your [Delaware] driver's license," said Thomas.
For a complete list of participating hotels and more information on deals and discounts, check out the Southern Delaware Tourism web site.