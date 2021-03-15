Walter Trabbold was the center of attention as friends and family held a walking and car parade past his Holly Oak home on Sunday, March 14, 2021, ahead of his 100th birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
Trabbold is an Army veteran from World War II and was able to enjoy the windy, but sun-splashed parade, with his wife of 72 years, Peggy.
Trabbold worked four decades in the banking industry and retired in 1981 from Bank of Delaware.
Trabbold's papers, which are held in the Hagley Museum and Library Archives, list him as a pioneer in bank automation, bank information systems, and cash management systems.
The Trabbolds have two daughters, five grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.