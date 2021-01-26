"The past year brought us a once-in-a-generation public health crisis, civil unrest and racial tensions. A contentious – but free and fair – election. And a violent attempt to overturn that election. It’s understandable then, to feel concerned about the state of our state. Or that the state of our state is tenuous, weak, or even on the decline," said Governor John Carney during his 2021 State of the State address Tuesday. "But I am here today to offer a clear counter message. Over the past year Delawareans have worked hard, kept our focus, strengthened our resolve, and looked out for one another."
The governor commented on a broad spectrum of topics and concerns during the annual address, but in a year of socially distancing, one of Carney's biggest pushes is to make vote-by-mail a permanent fixture.
"One of the most important things we did during this pandemic was safeguard our democracy," Carney said. "With the General Assembly’s help, we allowed mail-in voting for the first time. That meant hundreds of thousands of Delawareans could stay safe from the pandemic, while exercising their right to vote. And I look forward to signing legislation to make mail-in voting a permanent feature of our elections – from school board and town hall elections to the election for the President of the United States."
He also highlighted how COVID-19 forcing operations into a virtual environment was beneficial to citizens looking to more fully participate in their democratic institutions; he and called for this access to expand.
"Governments at all levels made it possible for public meetings, hearings and proceedings to be conducted virtually during the pandemic," he said. "In many cases it’s made conducting the public’s business more accessible, more transparent, and more efficient. We should all want more people to participate in our democracy – not fewer. So we should work together to make these practices permanent even after the pandemic."
Carney noted the state has "turned the corner" in the fight against COVID-19, and while there's a long road ahead to full recovery, he thanked Delawareans who continue to do their part in that fight.
"To date, 1,049 Delawareans have died of the deadly virus. Each one was a precious life, with family and friends. More than seven percent of our population has been infected with COVID-19. The virus is real. And it’s very serious," he said. "Today, we’re testing 200,000 Delawareans a month. We’ve processed unemployment claims for 120,000 Delaware workers. We’ve allocated more than $900 million in CARES Act funding. And we’ve administered nearly 70,000 life-saving vaccines."
He also said the workforce has weathered the storm better than many.
"In spite of a global economic downturn and a pandemic, our unemployment rate in Delaware is just over 5% now," Carney said. "That is a positive sign for Delaware workers."
And he thanked state employees for their service.
"There are state employees in every corner of this government who have been asked to solve unimaginable problems, work punishing hours, and put themselves in harm’s way, to help us get through this pandemic," he said. "Most Delawareans will never know all that you’ve done and sacrificed to keep them safe. But I know. And I am grateful.
America's reckoning with racial injustice
It will be a priority to continue to move Delaware closer to racial equality. As the Black Lives Matter movement stripped away the collective "false sense of security" the nation had long embraced, Carney said it was important to continue striving to create a world where all had access to the American Dream."
"We have much work to do as a state and as a nation. First to heal. But to go beyond healing. To make fundamental changes to a system that for too long has denied the promise of equality and justice for all," he said. "This requires a comprehensive approach. To the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color. But also to economic empowerment, education, and issues of diversity and inclusion in the workplace."
While lauding moves the state has made to create a more diverse administration--highlighting the creation of a Chief Diversity Officer position, progress on a Constitutional amendment against discrimination, and the banning of chokeholds by law enforcement officers--Carney said job creation and economic relief will be important continuing steps in his coming term.
"The Port of Wilmington is one of a handful of ports in the country with a predominantly African American workforce. Now we’re building a new port at Edgemoor. This will create thousands of additional good-paying jobs. African American-owned businesses make up 11 percent of businesses in our state. They make up 16 percent of the businesses that got COVID Relief Grants from the state," he said. "We’re also using CARES Act money to put 3,000 out-of-work Delawareans through a rapid retraining program to get them back on their feet. Over half of enrollees are people of color."
Improving educational opportunities
Continuing to improve the lives of all Delawareans starts at the beginning. Education leads to better conditions for everyone, and Carney said improving the education system in the First State will be one of the most important things his administration can do to make good on that promise.
"My highest priority as governor remains the same. We need to ensure our most vulnerable students get the education they need and deserve," Carney said. "Students who are living in poverty. Students who are still learning English. And I know it’s a priority for many of you."
He pointed to the doubling of the Opportunity Funding program, but while the move will certainly aid the educational system, it comes as a result of a settlement in an equity in education lawsuit. The General Assembly must vote to approve the increases in funding.
Renewable energy goals
With a Renewable Portfolio Standard revamp in the works, Carney said the state will also set Delaware's sites on a new environmental goal, continuing efforts in the previous General Assembly interrupted by the pandemic:
"With your help, we will set a new goal that 40 percent of Delaware’s energy will come from renewable sources by 2035." Additionally, Carney wants to invest $50 million in a Clean Water Trust Fund to ensure all have access to clean drinking water.
All of this will be possible, Carney said, because he positioned Delaware in the best way possible to face the unknown economic challenges that appeared in the for of a global pandemic.
"Unlike most other states, Delaware was ready. With your help, we spent the previous three years getting ready," Carney said. "We built up our reserves -- while making investments where needed the most. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we balanced our budget without cutting critical services. Without raising taxes on Delaware families or businesses. Without borrowing money to pay our bills. And without laying off state employees or cutting their pay – as so many other states were forced to do."
While maintaining a AAA bond rating, Carney said he'd again be proposing a budget that "links state spending to the growth of our economy," and invest one-time money into one-time infrastructure projects.
"We will get through this. And with your help, in this next year, we will thrive. The pandemic has affected each of us differently. But it’s affected each of us one way or another. We all have that in common," Carney closed. "For me, it’s made me even more grateful to live in a state of neighbors. To have a state workforce full of grit and compassion. And to have the privilege of leading nearly a million Delawareans who have looked out for one another, who have done the right thing, and who have kept the faith that better days are just on the horizon."
Read his full speech here: