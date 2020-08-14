Wilmington raises the Pan-African flag in an effort to support Black Lives Matter and racial justice reforms.
The flag will call Peter Spencer Plaza its permanent home. Peter Spencer was a freed enslaved man, who went on to establish the African Union Methodist Protestant Church in Wilmington.
"What a perfect place for us to honor the rich legacy and contributions of members of our community than right here," said Wilmington City Council President Hanifa Shabazz.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki called the flag-raising a small, but significant step towards respect, hope, and reconciliation.
"To love one another, we must first know one another. This will take much time and effort, for our country's been racially estranged for far too long, indeed since our nation's founding," he said. "There's nothing easy about traveling this road before us. It is filled with potholes of despair and resentment; there are ruts of economic disparity, prejudice, and enmity in that road. But worst of all are the roadblocks of ignorance, ignorance that is blind to our history, pitiful ignorance of the history of Black America, which is the distilled history of America itself."
Shabazz spoke about the meaning behind the red, green, and black flag.
"The red symbolized the blood that unites us and has been shed...on plantations and during our fight for liberation; the Black symbolizes our beautiful Black skin, our rich Black culture...and the green, which symbolizes the abundant natural wealth of the motherland, the African continent, and the fertility we bring in all we touch and have within us to nurture future generations," said Shabazz.
Purzycki said the flag-raising ceremony on Thursday, August 14, 2020, comes after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the city's conference with Black community leaders to identify meaningful gestures of racial progress.
"We offer a symbol of profound respect for our African-American community. The flying of the Pan-African flag acknowledges the the heritage of 58 percent of the citizens of our city and 13 percent of the citizens of our nation," he said. "It signals the presence of a culturally vibrant Black community in Wilmington."
Shabazz said these deeply troubled times are the result of pre-existing generational trauma that's led to "senseless self-destruction through gun violence."
"This is not the time to slow down. In the words of the great John Lewis, 'this is the time to stand up, to speak up and speak out for the people who need help.' We all have much work to do. We, as a city, must unite now, more than ever, and for those who don't see or hear the cry of our children, our mothers and our ancestors, OI send prayers for you to gain sight and wisdom. I shake you out of your slumber. I embrace you with love. Time is now. The mother-ship has landed, and in the words of Harriet Tubman, 'many didn't know they were enslaved.'"
The mayor noted the flag-raising is just the first of such efforts to celebrate Black culture. He said crosswalk art, celebrating Black Lives Matter, would soon be coming to French Street.
The art celebrating Black culture will begin on August 24, at 4th and Market streets downtown, where the Tribal African Color Palette will be painted by local community artists. A mural, celebrating Black Culture will also be painted in Freedom Plaza, the courtyard space between the Redding City/County building and the Carvel state building. The new mural will replace a sky and cloud-patterned mural on the side wall of the Redding building and will serve as a backdrop for a stage that is used for musical performances and other community events when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Additionally, Purzycki said he will convene a group to discuss how the new fountain in Wilmington's Rodney Square can become an ongoing commemoration of historic efforts to promote racial equality.
"I've spoken often of the need of Wilmington become a just city, one where prosperity is shared and opportunities available to all. But above all, a just city is one where dignity and respect is accorded to all of its citizens. Let this noble standard flying above us be a constant reminder of this worthy aspiration," he said.