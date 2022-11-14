When the clock is rolled back for Daylight Saving Time, fire officials remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.
Aetna Fire Company officials say it was a smoke detector that alerted the residents of a house in Nonantum Mills on Sunday night, November 13, 2022, of a fire in their kitchen.
However, it was a different kind of battery that fire officials said sparked the alarm.
A battery charger for a vehicle jump starter was left plugged in on a kitchen counter and ignited.
The smoke detector sounding allowed the residents to unplug the charger and get it out of the house before the fire spread. No one was injured.
According to Aetna fire company, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported more than 25-thousand overheating or fire incidents involving lithium battery powered products over a 5 year period through early 2018.