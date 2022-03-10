Jeff Randol and Christopher Robinson both currently occupy residences at Fort Dupont in Delaware City.
They are about a 10-minute walk from one another across the top of the parade grounds.
They are both being forced to vacate the place they call home. That's where their similarities end.
The Fort DuPont administration
Randol has served as executive director of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC) since 2015, overseeing efforts to turn the former home of a military installation and the Governor Bacon Health Center into a vibrant new community nestled between the Delaware River and the C&D Canal.
The property is a bee hive of construction activity with new townhomes being built, and renovations to older buildings on the campus.
There are plans for an RV campground which has raised the ire of some area residents, and a proposed roundabout for Route 9 was recently shelved.
Randol lives in a home on Officer's Row, which by some accounts, has undergone hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations. The FDRPC owns the house and paid for renovations.
Randol submitted his resignation on January, 28, 2022, effective at the end of March, citing a "need for a change" after seven years.
"I’ve been entertaining several offers," Randol told WDEL in an email.
Multiple sources, however, have told WDEL Randol was being forced to resign.
The employee
Christopher Robinson was hired by the FDRPC in 2018 as a maintenance manager, and by his account, things were "going well."
He moved into a residence on-site in January of 2020, along with his young son, following a "verbal agreement" in which he would pay $500 per month in rent with the understanding that he would do his own work on the building.
Weeks later, Robinson said he was told to remove a small structure on the Fort Dupont property, something he said he later regretted doing.
He brought the issue up publicly, and in October of 2020 in short order, Robinson claimed he was demoted from full-time to part-time, written up, and ultimately, terminated.
It was around this time Robinson also caught COVID-19. His positive test came back on Thanksgiving Day.
In the spring of 2021 Robinson's rent was doubled and he missed a payment. An FDRPC official said the rent increase was because Robinson was no longer an employee and did not qualify for an employee discount.
Attorneys for the FDRPC began eviction proceedings. A hearing at Justice of the Peace Court was held in February of 2022, with Robinson representing himself and an attorney from Connolly Gallagher representing the FDRPC.
The court ruled against Robinson, and in an email to WDEL, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Randol said he was informed that Connolly Gallagher was instructed to move forward with the eviction process.
"The next step is 'extracting' me and all my belongings," he said.
The shed
According to Robinson, he was tasked to take down a structure he called "Building 58," a Quartermaster's shed. He claims he was told that if anyone asked what happened to the structure, he was instructed to tell them: "The wind knocked it down."
WDEL filed a Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the demolition permit for the structure.
Attorney Richard Forsten from Saul Ewing, on behalf of the FDRPC, responded that "no permits were required."
In a follow-up email, Forsten said:
"The shed was a shed, nothing more. It was in danger of immediate collapse at any time and presented a safety hazard. There were no utilities (electric, water, etc.) to the shed, and so no permits were required to disconnect utilities as is the case with most structures. While Fort DuPont has preserved and is preserving many historic buildings and structures, this shed was not slated to be preserved or rehabilitated, and, was in danger of collapse."
Minutes from FDRPC board meetings in 2021 make no mention of any shed ever being removed.
Robinson said he began feeling guilty over taking the structure down, and questioned whether it was allowed due to Fort DuPont's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
While Fort DuPont as a whole is listed on the NRHP, WDEL was unable to find any mention of a Building 58 during a search of the NRHP web site and its section on Fort Dupont.
According to several people, Delaware City Police investigated the matter, conducting interviews, including one with Robinson, but no report was ever filed.
After that, Robinson said, "Things quickly snowballed out of control and spiraled down for me."
Robinson put together a timeline to present to the FDRPC board meeting in August of 2021. He shared that timeline with WDEL:
- "On October 10, 2020: I brought this incident to the attention of local authorities.
- On October 15 [2020]: I was demoted to a part time employee.
- On October 26 [2020]: I was put on a Performance Improvement Plan that stated it would be in effect for 90 days.
- On November 24, [2020]: Less than a month after the Performance Improvement Plan was initiated, I was terminated while suffering from COVID-19, which I contracted due to a lack of safety protocols at my work site.
- On February 22, 2021: I was notified that my rent would double to $1000/month on May 1."
Robinson admitted he missed a payment following the rent hike, but said he made up the arrears.
In the meantime Robinson said he was given an eviction notice on May 18, 2021, and on June 14, 2021, he received a Confirmation of Move-Out Date letter notifying him me must vacate the premises by July 31, 2021.
According to court documents, obtained by WDEL and dated October 7, 2021, an attorney for Connolly Gallagher, on behalf of the FDRPC, filed an instant summary possession action seeking possession of Robinson's rental unit plus court costs.
"Keep in mind that I've never received a lease here," said Robinson. "Everything is just a verbal agreement or a handshake."
The FDRPC contends that's not true.
Court documents show the FDRPC produced a lease agreement dated January of 2020, but it was never signed. WDEL obtained the tentative rental agreement between FDRPC and Robinson, dated January 1, 2020, through a FOI request. It wasn't signed by either party.
When shown the tentative rental agreement, Robinson claimed he had never seen it before. He said he did receive a blank lease agreement in February, 2022, but there were no dates, names, or terms filled in on the form.
In public remarks to the FDRPC at its meeting in August of 2021, the minutes reflect Robinson asking for an appeal of his eviction; he also asked the board for a lease agreement.
The current situation
WDEL asked FDRPC Executive Director Jeff Randol, Board Chair Bryon Short, and Attorney Richard Forsten for comment on the situation.
Forsten said they would have no comment on personnel matters.
In a letter, obtained by WDEL dated February 17, 2022, state Senator Nicole Poore and House Majority Leader Rep. Val Longhurst requested the FDRPC Board to ensure it terminated its lease agreement with Randol for the residence he rents.
The legislators said the lease agreement was part of the executive director's compensation package and should end simultaneously with Randol's resignation date of March 31, 2022.
In addition, they advised:
"The Board should be prepared to closely monitor the manner in which the residence is vacated. Specifically, the Board must require the outgoing diretor [sic] to produce receipts for any and all fixtures, furnishings or other items that may be removed from the residence. This will ensure that nothing paid for with taxpayer dollars leaves the premises."
The letter also said the board must end the practice of allowing FDRC employees to lease property from the organization, which could further complicate Robinson's situation.
Randol previously wrote to WDEL that he "looked forward" to what was next for him and his family.
In a last-ditch effort, Robinson emailed all of the FDRPC board members, Senator Poore, and Rep. Longhurst, Wednesday March 9, 2022.
"I am making a direct plea to you for help. You have it within your power to stop this eviction and allow myself and my son to continue living in our home," he wrote.
The FDRPC is scheduled to meet Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.