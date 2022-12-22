Rain, then wind, then bitterly cold temperatures.
That's the rundown on the weather in Delaware and the surrounding area Thursday into Friday night.
Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
