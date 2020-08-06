A "tiny home" village sits on a plot of land in Kansas City, Missouri. Its residents aren't seeking to downsize into trendier, small spaces. Instead, the only qualification to live there is that you've taken the oath to serve.
Veterans in need of long-term transitional housing can get the help they need through the Veterans Community Project, which aims to end veteran homelessness.
Bryan Meyer was inspired by his own experience with military service and its aftermath when he created the nonprofit; he served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2006, including a deployment to Iraq.
"When I came back, I had my own struggles," he said.
Speaking at this year's virtual Millennial Summit, Meyer said those struggles caused him to ultimately leave his job at a law firm to embark on a journey to make his dreams of helping others become a reality.
The Veterans Community Project includes 49 tiny homes with their own front doors and private bathrooms. They range in size from 240 to 320 sq. ft. and connect to city utilities. Also on the campus, a 5,000 sq. ft. community center, where case management is coordinated. It contains a large meeting space, a commercial kitchen, a training kitchen, a veterinary clinic, a medical and dental lab, as well as counseling rooms, so all services are contained on-site. But the work that's done here includes wrap-around services via a walk-in clinic offering financial assistance, job placement, or even car repairs. The Veterans Community Project also partners with other agencies to provide substance abuse and mental health counseling.
"I think most people who haven't served in the military have this idea that if a veteran has an issue, they can just kind of go down to the VA, walk in the door and say, 'hey I'm having issues, I'm here for help,' and they receive the help they need. It just really doesn't work like that. The VA can be really a difficult process to navigate," said Meyer.
What makes the Veterans Community Project unique is that there's no time-limit on a veteran's stay--which means they can't give up before they even embark on the journey.
"So long as you're working your case management program, you can stay as long as it takes. We don't put a cap on it," Meyer explained.
While a veteran's average stay is approximately 290 days, they're welcomed for as long as they like. Some have set off on their own too soon, he explains, only to return. But the time spent in the village is tailored to the individual.
"We kind of believe that it really takes between a year and a year-and-a-half to really bring somebody who's been chronically homeless out of that situation, and have them prepared--not just to move into some place for the next six months or a year, but to be stably housed for the next five, 10, 15 years," he said. "We've had people move out and move into home ownership--they bought houses. They weren't homeless because they didn't have money; they were homeless because of poor financial management or addiction issues."
They also live in the tiny homes completely free, though residents, who are earning income are required to pay down debts or save money for certain goals.
"We recently had someone save up and buy a car while they're here because they're going to college. For us, that makes a whole lot more sense than us collecting $500-$600 every month," he said.
What also helps the Veterans Community Project stands out--families are welcome. Too often, families experiencing homeless are separated in the process. The village has five family units that are larger, and Meyer said they need more.
"We have a lot of single individuals, that all of a sudden, since living here, they're starting to get custody rights back, visitation rights--things that you can't do at a shelter or transitional living facility--but you can here."
At the MILLSUMMIT, Meyer talked about whether a project like this could be replicated. The short answer: yes.
"I 100% think that it could be replicated everywhere, meaning the need is everywhere," he said.
The Veterans Community Project is now on tap to expand to other cities. While Delaware is not on its horizon, right now, Meyer is in talks with officials from Jersey City, New Jersey, while also considering Orlando, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Oklahoma City.
They're also close to breaking ground in an affluent suburb of Denver, Colorado, soon and are finalizing plans to come to St. Louis, Missouri, as well. The project's plans in Colorado are coupled with a developer's affordable housing quota.
But barriers that can stand in the way of a veterans tiny home project coming to a city near you include logistics and financials.
"Tiny homes--most cities don't allow for them. They simply have zoning laws in place and codes that don't allow for that type of construction--so that's always step one--working directly to determine if it's something that they have an appetite to change on their books. Are they willing to do waivers and variances?" he asked.
As you might imagine, building a subdivision--even one of tiny homes--doesn't come cheap.
"We're 100% donations-based. There's not some grant behind us or large funding source; we have to go out there and kind of scrape for everything," he said.
The tiny home village in Kansas City would have cost the average builder $3.5 million.
"All the houses are on concrete foundations, these aren't houses on wheels or movable; they're permanent structures, slab, built on-site, connected to city utilities...the quality is there," he said. "I like to say we're moving homeless people into a neighborhood, and we're raising property values."
Those costs came cheaper to the Veterans Community Project with its first village costing about $1.25 million, mostly because of donated labor, materials, and the biggest typical expense: land. Their plot in Kansas City was "land no one wanted" that the project purchased for $500.
But perhaps their biggest challenge is changing the mindsets surrounding homelessness and educating others.
"It's not controversial to say nobody wants homeless people sleeping in their backyards--nobody wants that," he said.
While Meyer said they do have to address some elements of NIMBYism, the veterans aspect makes it stand out.
"Most people really want to do something for the veteran population; most people don't have that opportunity; they're not really asked to do much for the veteran population, so our program is really an avenue for people to give back in terms of coming out and volunteering to help build these homes...once we get the education piece, we generally, don't have any pushback whatsoever."
Several years ago, Delaware set out to end veteran homelessness. The state conducted a point-in-time study, and following a year's worth of efforts, ultimately celebrated the housing of more than 400 veterans, who were previously homeless between 2015 and 2016.
"The traditional group living or shelter situation is not a long-term fix; it's very patch-work, or the idea that if we give a homeless person or a homeless veteran a roof over their heads, they're not homeless--that couldn't be further from the truth," said Meyer.
Meyer said any count that reflects true levels of veteran homelessness should add 30 to 40%.
"You're talking about street homeless...to me, if you are couch surfing in a slumlord situation or sleeping in your car, you are homeless. You don't have steady, adequate housing. In addition, it requires the veteran population to self-identity, when you go out there...that really reduces numbers," he said.
"It's a carousel, so long as there are veterans, there will continue to be more homeless veterans, in addition, when they say they've ended it, really what they're doing is this--for example, a city can claim ending veteran homelessness, and at the same time, still acknowledge that there are 300 veterans still living on the streets...if that city has 300 available beds in a shelter, and there are 300 homeless veterans on the street, then they get to say we've ended it because we have the bed capacity for it."
Being 100% donations-based, Meyer is worried about the coronavirus pandemic and how much corporate partners will be willing to give to the cause. The pandemic has impacted operations and services too, but in a somewhat surprising twist, it turned out the tiny home lifestyle was a lot better than the shelter lifestyle.
"Most homeless shelters and group living situations ran into an awful issue, where if somebody inside the shelter was showing signs even, they would immediately have to be ejected, and unfortunately, a lot of 'em had to go back to the street. Us, with our village, we were fine. Our residents could shelter in place. We were safe, secure; we haven't had any issue with the virus inside our community," he said.
But at least 90 percent of residents were employed when the virus hit. Now, half of them have lost their jobs, and Meyer expects the ripple effects to worsen.
"We've seen a dramatic increase in requests for financial assistance, but we think that we're going to see even more dramatic increase six to eight months from now, when the eviction furloughs come off and that unemployment assistance isn't there anymore--that that's when we'll really see a spike, so we're really trying to gear up for that now."