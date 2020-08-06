Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.