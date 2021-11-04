Former Delaware Governor Ruth Ann Minner has died at the age of 86.
Minner, a Democrat from Milford, became both Delaware's first female lieutenant governor, serving from 1993 to 2001, and then the state's first female governor when she was elected in 2000, serving from 2001 to 2009. Prior to that she served in both the Delaware state House and state Senate.
Minner began her political career as a clerk in the Delaware House of Representatives and as a receptionist in the office of Governor Sherman Tribbitt, and ultimately, rose to the state's highest office.
Governor John Carney served alongside Minner as her lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2009.
"She was a leader who had a real common touch. Governor Minner focused on raising up the working families of our state because she knew what it meant to struggle. Having grown up poor in Slaughter Beach, she brought that perspective to her job every day, and she never lost her attachment to those roots," said Carney in a prepared statement.
Carney and others also called Minner a "trailblazer," who as the state's first female governor, paved the way for women and girls in our state to seek out leadership roles.
The state's indoor smoking ban was also signed into law while she was governor. Minner is also credited with working across the aisle to improve health care, fight cancer, and strengthen education.
“As governor, Ruth Ann championed Delaware’s landmark 2002 Clean Indoor Air Act, as the First State became just the second state to enact an indoor smoking ban that is now commonplace across the country. She led the charge on addressing Delaware’s rising cancer rates and fought to ensure all students have access to full-day kindergarten and math and reading specialists. She was instrumental in establishing the SEED scholarship program that has helped thousands of Delawareans obtain a college degree," said House leadership in a prepared statement.
Minner is also credited with signing full-day kindergarten into law. Her passing was recognized by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who highlighted Minner's achievements in breaking glass ceilings.
"Ruth Ann witnessed, and in many cases championed, some of our state’s most significant policy advancements," Jennings said in an issued statement. "Landmark policies that we take for granted today--including one of the nation’s first indoor smoking bans, full-day kindergarten, and the SEED Scholarship, which has helped more than 13,000 Delaware students access a college education--are there because of her work."
All Delawarean's lives have been positively impacted by Minner's work, Jennings said, but moreso the attorney general said she would remember Minner for her "strength and dogged determination."
"It’s difficult for anyone to get by--let alone to get ahead--without independent wealth, an extensive family support network, or an elite education. Ruth Ann succeeded even though she lacked those privileges. She was the daughter of a sharecropper. She left high school at 16 to help support the family farm. At 32 she became a widowed mother of three children; by the time she turned 40, she had earned her GED, become a small business owner, and gone from a receptionist’s desk to a seat in the House of Representatives," she said. "The fact that Ruth Ann not only overcame these challenges, but excelled and made history is a testament to her willpower and her defiance in the face of adversity."
Funeral arrangements are pending.
This is a developing story and will be updated.