The first woman in Delaware's National Guard, who eventually went on to lead the military agency, has died.
Former Adjutant General Carol Timmons died Sunday. No cause of death was identified.
Maj. Gen. Timmons was a trailblazer, becoming one of the first female combat pilots and the first female brigadier general, going on to become adjutant general, a title she held from 2017 to 2019.
During her prestigious 42-year military career, she accrued more than 5,000 flight hours, 400 of which were in combat. She also saw seven deployments, including Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Joint Guard, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
“General Timmons was a pioneer as a helicopter pilot and the first female Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard. She was the epitome of a public servant,” said Governor John Carney in a written statement.. “She served her state and country for more than four decades in the Guard, rising to the position of Adjutant General. General Timmons had the respect of her colleagues and Delawareans up and down our state. She was also just a kind, decent person who put others before herself and lived a life of service."
General Timmons was a pioneer as a helicopter pilot and the first female Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard. She was the epitome of a public servant. She served her state and country for more than four decades in the Guard, rising to the rank of Adjutant General. pic.twitter.com/SjbULZobuv— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) August 3, 2020
General Timmons had the respect of her colleagues and Delawareans across our state. She was also a kind, decent person who put others before herself and lived a life of service. Tracey and I are thinking about General Timmons’ family and many friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/x9QkNNrYV1— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) August 3, 2020
Current Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Michael Berry said Timmons will forever be remembered by her humble leadership style.
“Our Delaware National Guard Family has lost a true American Hero,” Berry, who assumed command from Timmons in March 2019. “Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons personified excellence while serving in our Profession of Arms. She was a true warrior who understood the importance that each service member plays in the defense of our Nation and our way of life. She ensured all members of her team had a voice and always put the welfare of her military family members ahead of her own. She was an outstanding officer, leader and role model, and her dedication to our State and Country will be missed.”
U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said Timmons' death is heart-breaking.
“Her groundbreaking and remarkable service to our state was marked by a fierce but humble determination. That determination was evident in the pursuit of her dream of flying combat missions for the United States - a dream deferred by discriminatory regulations but later realized by Gen. Timmons. That determination to serve translated into truly remarkable leadership, when she would eventually become the first female Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard. Anyone who knew Gen. Timmons could see immediately that her passion for service was infections - passed down to all she led. We’ll miss that infectious spirit and that quiet determination. A grateful state and nation salutes the service of Major General Carol Timmons," she said in a written statement.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons said Timmons rode many first waves during her military career.
"Carol's quiet confidence and determination propelled her to the position of a well-respected leader of leaders. She was deeply sincere and positive, and she had a unique gift for making those around her feel valued and appreciated. A decorated aviator devoted to her country, her family, and her fellow airmen, Carol trailblazed her way over the clouds and onto countless airfields in far-reaching corners of the world. During her remarkable career, she carried with her the principles of fairness, kindness, and equality," he said in a written statement.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper said Delaware lost a great leader.
“She showed extraordinary leadership in the face of great adversity against an enemy that would ultimately take her life. During this time, General Timmons inspired her fellow Guard members to never stop learning. She walked the walk, too. A leader by example, she earned her Master’s degree after pausing to serve our country in Afghanistan, where she earned a Bronze star, and worked full time as an airline pilot. When she became the first woman to lead Delaware’s National Guard, she was only one of four women in the nation to lead a state guard. It was a joy to know her for almost a quarter of a century and an honor to serve the people of Delaware alongside her," he said in a written statement.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Timmons is survived by her wife, Lynn. Timmons was 62.