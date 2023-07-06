Another stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash this week - and again, the suspects were juveniles.
New Castle County Police said late Tuesday night, a stolen car was found at an apartment complex in the Newark area. Four people were seen entering an SUV that also had been reported stolen.
County officers pursued the vehicle, which later crashed at an intersection near Paper Mill Road. The four suspects were all 16 years old.
67 vehicle thefts or attempted vehicle thefts have been investigated by New Castle County Police since June 1st in numerous communities in and around Wilmington, Claymont, Hockessin, Newark and Bear. Most of them seem to involve groups of juveniles who check cars during overnight hours.
Some of the vehicles were left unlocked and keys were inside. Police said vehicle owners should always lock the vehicle and take in any valuables - as well as the keys.
New Castle County Police shared these vehicle theft prevention tips:
– Remove all valuables from your car.
– Lock your car.
– Take your keys with you.
– Park in a well-lit area
– Check your surroundings.
– Ensure all windows are closed.
Don’t forget to use the #9PM routine. Take a moment each night to set security for your property. Ensure your vehicles are locked, exterior lights and surveillance cameras are turned on, and lock and secure residential doors and garage doors.
Keep an eye out for yourself and your neighbors and don’t forget to call 9-1-1 for any emergencies or in-progress complaints.