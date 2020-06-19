Wilmington Police detectives are investigating a pair of overnight shootings in the city that left four people injured, two of them in critical condition.
The first incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the 100 block of East 24th Street.
Officers found a 36-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene by New Castle Count paramedics and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
About four hours later, just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, a triple shooting occurred in the area of Vandever Avenue and Locust Street.
A 27-year old woman and two men, ages 42 and 19, were hit by gunfire.
Again, New Castle County medics treated the injured.
The woman was listed in critical condition and the men in stable condition.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell with Wilmington Police at 302.576.3633.