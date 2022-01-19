"I would have to give you a vote of no confidence."
That was the summation spoken by Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo to Police Chief Robert Tracey after a nearly three-hour question-and-answer session between Council and its police leader over a wide range of topics into how the police force operates.
Topics included accountability, grants, communication with the media and public, and crime prevention, but Congo become especially vociferous when speaking to Tracey on the topic of diversity.
"You were given a raise before you even started based on your ability to improve our police department. I have not seen that, for one, as a council member. I'm extremely frustrated, just hearing that lack of diversity within our police department. I can't imagine being a police officer and having to live with this every day."
According to information provided by Tracey, 197 of the 301 sworn Wilmington Police Officers are listed as White, 61 Black, 28 Hispanic, with 5 declaring Other.
The top levels of Wilmington PD have reasonably solid diversity, although are not balanced to the 64.4% POC level of the city as a whole.
Police Chief Tracey is White, while the two Inspectors at the next level down are a Black Male and a White Female. The Captain level is made of entirely of men -- 3 Whites, 3 Blacks, and 1 Hispanic.
From there, the divide grows in a hurry, with all 11 Lieutenants being White, 9 Male and 2 Female, while 12 of the 16 Master Sergeants are White.
An inequity also appears in both the Criminal Investigation Division and the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division.
37 of the 47 police officers in the CID are Whites, while Whites make up 17 of the 20 Drug officers.
Tracy was asked by Congo how someone could get transferred into those units, with Tracy saying he makes the ultimate decisions.
"If there's an interest into any one of these units, and then ultimately I sit down with both Inspectors and we sit down with the commander of the units, and see if there is an opening, who would be the best candidate to serve, and then we make a decision from there."
Congo also expressed frustration not only at internal hiring, but also at recruiting, which Tracey himself called a 'crisis' when it came to finding quality and diverse applicants for a class that graduated last April.
"We have a police department that is extremely frustrated with the inner workings and the politics that are going on. I don't know this information, I have police officers who are coming to me frustrated and demoralized because they want to see some change, and they're not seeing it. You said you put this in place to increase diversity, but we're not seeing a more diverse police department."
Congo also expressed concerns about the two Inspectors, and who they oversee.
Cecilia Ashe, a White Female, is tasked with overseeing 267 officers and 7 civilians, while Charles Emory, a Black Male, oversees 10 officers and 41 civilians.
Congo went to question Tracy, when Public Safety Chairwoman Loretta Walsh, who was overseeing the meeting, interjected.
CONGO: Why was Inspector Ashe chosen over Inspector Emory? Was there a test given...
WALSH: I think this is for another day, this conversation. I understand your frustration Councilmember...
CONGO: I don't think you do Madame Chair.
WALSH: Yeah, I do.
CONGO: No, you don't. Respectfully, you do not understand my frustration. I don't think...
COUNCILWOMAN LILLIAN OLIVER: Let him talk.
CONGO: I don't think you or the chief understand the frustration of our police department. I don't know this information. I have police officers...
WALSH: Councilmember, I served with you for 12 years while you sat there while all of this was going on, so please don't tell me what I understand or don't understand.
CONGO: If you do, I think you should let me speak and let the people hear the frustrations of our police department, that's the intent of this meeting.
Congo continued after Tracy did not respond.
"There's a lack diversity in our police department, there's a lack of fairness and communication with the community and within the police department itself, there's definitely a lack of accountability, morale is low. And honestly for this chief, not speaking on behalf of council, but as Council President I would have to give you a vote of no confidence."
At that point, neither Tracy or Congo spoke for the rest of the meeting, which included comments from councilmembers and the public calling for more accountability into police-involved shootings, a powerful citizens' review board.