A virtual question-and-answer session was held by Gov. John Carney and Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services, Friday morning to address the concerns regarding novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the state of Delaware a day after the first two deaths related to the virus were announced.
One of those deaths was an elderly patient at the Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home in Newark, and Odom Walker said there's already been some hospitalizations of other residents of that long-term care facility.
"[In respect to] Little Sisters, making sure those who have symptoms are tested quickly and those who are positive are moved quickly [is paramount," she said. "We are seeing some of them hospitalized already, unfortunately."
WDEL has reached out to Little Sisters of the Poor for comment.
Carney said the death has made them hyper-focused on protecting vulnerable populations.
"It really is a wake-up call to redouble our effort to protect our elderly citizens and the vulnerable populations," he said. "Please pay attention to the advice were giving...in respect to our seniors."
He also noted Friday the state's first death was a 66-year-old man from Sussex County, who was hospitalized out-of-state, was from Dagsboro. Specific location is not typically released from the Division of Public Health unless the population of the community has 20,000 residents or more. That's why we learned the state's initial cases originated from the University of Delaware. Dagsboro is estimated to have less than 1,000 residents.
"Our hearts, and prayers, and thoughts go out to their families," he said. "We need to redouble our efforts to shelter-in-place, to stay [at home] and avoid public gatherings, and to follow the rules in terms of washing our hands, covering your cough. If we do those things--and too many people are not doing those things--then we'll be able to flatten the curve, and reduce the spread of this virus, and save lives in the long-term."
New revelations included context for the number of tests Delaware has been conducting to determine how much of the population has been exposed. Odom Walker said the state Public Health Lab has determined, of the 639 tests done, 591 tests were negative and 48 were determined to be positive. The remaining positives were identified from a pool of around 2,000 conducted by the statewide testing approach.
The number of tests available is "a really important and limiting factor," Carney said.
In a call with the White House Thursday, Carney said he heard from governors from states across the county are unable to get the equipment they need, including personal protective gear for first responders and healthcare workers and test kits.
"We have a number of testing kits with our statewide program to take us another week or two, but we need to have kits to replace those to continue that testing in the long-term, so I think what we're going to see..is some of that equipment, testing kits, is being diverted to states with more serious conditions, so states like Delaware are out there fending for ourselves, to a certain extent. We're not getting the orders fully as we asked for them, and so, we're working every other angle to get the equipment that we need."
Odom Walker agreed, but said the limitations put in place by the governor's State of Emergency declaration--business closures and social distancing recommendations--are going to help long-term.
"We will see a peak that's lower than it could be," she said. "[We've heard] 20% to 60% of the population may be exposed and may be positive...We're really trying to make sure the health care system can keep up with number of people who need [that care], and need those ventilators...What we do know is the longer we keep those social distancing measures in place, the more luck we'll have."
The state needs to continue working to flatten the curve so that Delaware doesn't find itself in a position like New York, where the virus is spreading so quickly and the hospitals are becoming so flooded with patients, that they're running out of necessary equipment.
"When you get to that surge, that's when it gets to be a real problem," Carney said, and emphasized staying at home. "Do your part."
Also of concern come a surge would be the amount of personal protective equipment available to health care staff working through the pandemic.
"It's the employees of those hospitals [we need to think about,]" Carney said. "We're doing everything to protect those employees, we're conscious of those needs. This protective gear is so important for all [first responders]...Right now, we have, probably, adequate [supply]. We're looking for more. That's a really important focus of ours."
Carney reiterated the most important thing people can do to make sure that equipment remains available for when it's needed is to stay at home, and stay away from other people--especially if you need to head outside to run an essential errand like picking up take-out orders or going to the grocery store or pharmacy.
"[I'm seeing people] out, too close to one another," he said. "It's just a very bad thing to do...People should be staying at home...Be mindful that you need to keep appropriate social distancing while you're waiting in lines..We rely on the voluntary compliance of both the business establishments and all Delawareans."
Of Delaware's currently reported 143 cases, 15 are hospitalized--two out of state--and nine critically. Four positive cases have fully recovered.