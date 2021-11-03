A segment of the population in Sussex County recently increased by a total of four.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced that four Delmarva fox squirrels, two males and two females, were recently relocated from Maryland to the Delaware Forest Service's Headquarters Tract at Redden State Forest near Georgetown.
The Delmarva fox squirrel, which is larger, fluffier, and more silver in color than an Eastern gray squirrel, went on the federal Endangered Species list in 1967 and was finally removed in 2015.
The squirrel is now abundant on Maryland's Eastern Shore but remains rare in Delaware.
DNREC officials say there are three known established Delmarva fox squirrel populations in Sussex County: Assawoman Wildlife area; Primehook Wildlife Refuge; and, Nanticoke Wildlife area.
DNREC said it plans on relocating at least another fifteen Delmarva fox squirrels to Delaware in spring of 2022.