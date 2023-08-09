Wilmington's two-year run of hosting the Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Tournament is over.
The A-10, which does not have any Delaware teams, announced they will be moving their championship for the next two seasons to the brand new, $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia outside of Richmond.
🚧 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝙇👀𝙆 🚧— Atlantic 10 Conference (@atlantic10) August 9, 2023
Had a great tour yesterday at the new Henrico Sports & Events Center...home to the @A10WBB Championship! pic.twitter.com/jK5vGIkB9L
The departure figures to hurt the Delaware economy, as Delaware Tourism Director Jessica Welch told WDEL in March the event generated $2 million in economic impact for the five-day event.
The new arena seats 3,400, while the Chase Fieldhouse's capacity is 2,500.
Last year's final featuring Saint Louis upsetting top-seed UMass drew 2,331 fans. UMass's Ber'Nyah Mayo and Stefanie Kulesza were two of the five Delaware high school products in the field.