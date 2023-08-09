Chase Fieldhouse

WDEL file

 JPMorgan Chase

Wilmington's two-year run of hosting the Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Tournament is over.

The A-10, which does not have any Delaware teams, announced they will be moving their championship for the next two seasons to the brand new, $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia outside of Richmond.

The departure figures to hurt the Delaware economy, as Delaware Tourism Director Jessica Welch told WDEL in March the event generated $2 million in economic impact for the five-day event.

The new arena seats 3,400, while the Chase Fieldhouse's capacity is 2,500.

Last year's final featuring Saint Louis upsetting top-seed UMass drew 2,331 fans. UMass's Ber'Nyah Mayo and Stefanie Kulesza were two of the five Delaware high school products in the field.

Tags