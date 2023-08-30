If you are planning a trip to the beach or some other destination for Labor Day weekend, you will likely have plenty of company.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said this week that Labor Day travel would be busier than the same weekend of 2022. Also, most travelers are going by vehicle. A recent decline in gas prices following a surge earlier this summer could also be enticing.
AAA Mid-Atlantic public relations manager Jana Tidwell said volume is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the forecast for Labor Day weekend is similar to conditions during Memorial Day weekend and Independence Day weekend.
"People can travel freely. They can travel spontaneously. And they're doing so as the numbers have shown throughout the summer and, as our travel bookings indicate, for the rest of the year," Tidwell said. "People are back out there and they're traveling as they did pre-pandemic."
The busiest times to travel may be Thursday afternoon and early evening, much of the day Friday, and Labor Day itself - especially for visitors to the beaches.