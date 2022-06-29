Delaware State Senator Kyle Evans Gay (D-North Wilmington) says the Supreme Court told half of Americans last week that they do not have the equal right to determine their own destiny and that the state will decide.
During debate on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, she said HB 455 does just that.
"It builds on the codification of Roe v. Wade in this state, and I encourage my colleagues to stand up for all Delawareans, by stating that all Delawareans deserve the right to make their own decision about their reproductive health," said Gay.
State Senator Colin Bonini (R-Dover) was one of six Republicans to vote against the measure.
"I know this is probably going to pass on a partisan vote and we're going to be the abortion destination for the East Coast, and I guess my question is, is that really what we want?" asked Bonini.
The measure was approved by a vote of 15 to 6, with State Senator Ernie Lopez the only Republican voting in favor of the measure.
State Senator Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford) said he adamantly opposed the bill.
"Healthcare should not include the taking of innocent human life," said Richardson. "This is not healthcare. Abortion is not healthcare. I'm just very saddened by this to think that we have to eliminate generations of people in the name of choice."
"Choice is the word we use for the decision women make about their bodies, but freedom and liberty maybe more appropriate," said Gay.
The bill also protects patients and providers from facing legal action under other states’ abortion laws.