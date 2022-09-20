Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act begins November 1st, and the Delaware Department of Insurance has released general premiums that Delawareans can expect to pay.
A total of 30 plans are available in The First State, with two new insurers joining the marketplace for 2023. Insurers nationally have asked for rate increases due to inflation, the rising costs of care and higher prescription drug prices. However, Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said expanded enrollment in Delaware and the extension of subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act are helping to blunt sharp increases for health, dental and small group plan coverage.
“This year, Delaware consumers have more carriers and plans to choose from than ever before, so they can find an affordable plan that meets their needs. We remain optimistic that this increased competition will lead to lower rates and higher care quality over time,” Navarro said in a statement. “Delawareans are facing rising costs in nearly every area of life and making difficult sacrifices to afford necessities – but let me be clear, no matter the financial cost, we cannot afford to sacrifice our health. We will continue to work to ensure that coverage is affordable and accessible to all residents.”
Local navigators are available to provide guidance in finding the right plan.
According to the Department of Insurance, before tax credits and subsidies, base rates for 21-year-old non-tobacco users range from $315 to $505 across nine Aetna CVS Health plan options, and from $283 to $402 with AmeriHealth Caritas across four plan options. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware will increase rates 5.5% on average, with base rates for 17 plan options ranging from $249 to $618 including a catastrophic plan option. Highmark's average rates have decreased roughly 10% in the past few years despite this increase.
Open enrollment continues November 1st through January 15th.