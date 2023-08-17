A nonprofit accelerator program has been introduced with the goal of putting smaller organizations on the fast track to growth, enabling them to serve more Delawareans.
The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement will take applications for its accelerator program through Oct. 1st, then will determine which ones could benefit from some additional technical assistance, coaching and consulting. DANA is looking for nonprofits that have been operating for at least three years.
"We saw an opportunity here to perhaps do something a little bit bigger, a little bit longer to really help these agencies grow and develop so they can serve their communities in the way that they hope," DANA President and CEO Sheila Bravo said.
"We believe that the DANA Nonprofit Accelerator Program has the potential to revolutionize the way small nonprofits in Delaware grow and expand their impact," Accelerator Navigator Jen Cooper added. "By providing comprehensive support, fostering partnerships, and offering an inclusive selection process, we are committed to empowering nonprofits for lasting change."
According to Bravo, budgets are tight for nonprofits at a time when requests for their services have been on the rise.
"When we think about inflation, that definitely hits our pockets. It hits the pockets of nonprofits as well. Unfortunately, sometimes the donors are not able to increase their giving and government isn't able to increase their giving. That's really where we start to struggle," Bravo said.