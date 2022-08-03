DNREC and Woodlawn Trustees say they have made a small land purchase to ensure trail access along a section of the Brandywine Creek.
Officials say the two-and-a-quarter acre parcel was for sale along Rockland Falls Road on the east side of the Brandywine.
The purchase, through the Delaware Open Space program, allows for public access to the trail which provides hiking access to both Brandywine Creek State Park and First State National Historic Park.
“This critical land acquisition is one of the last land holdings in the core of Brandywine Creek State Park that could have been developed. It eliminates vehicle access and the ability for structures to be built along a popular trail,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Land stewardship is at the heart of the work both DNREC and Woodlawn Trustees do, and we are fortunate to have their continued partnership in land conservation.”
“The preservation of the Rockland property highlights how DNREC and Woodlawn trustees are dedicated to partnering for the benefit of natural resources,” said Woodlawn Trustees President and CEO Richard T. Przywara. “This project enlarges and strengthens our shared vision of providing access to open space for hiking, cycling and horseback riding.”