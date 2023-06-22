Delawareans arrested for a felony while possessing a firearm could be denied bail under a Constitutional Amendment planned by a downstate Republican.
State Rep. Danny Short (R-Seaford) said he plans to introduce an amendment for the 2024 session that would create a second category of accused defendants that could be denied bail.
Currently, only those accused of murder can be denied bail, if the judge believes there is a strong presumption of proof, and they could come in easy contact with weapons outside of prison.
Short said if someone is willing to commit a crime with a weapon, they could use that weapon again in another case.
"I believe an individual that uses a firearm or handgun is getting very close to taking an individual innocent life, and they should be in jail until their court case comes up."
According to a 2020 report on shootings in Delaware, 77% of the 158 people suspected of being involved with a shooting had a prior arrest for a violent felony, with 57% having at least three arrests in their past.
Short said denying bail could limit the opportunity for another shooting.
"This is designed to keep them in jail, and maybe we'll see less crimes with firearms once we put this in place."
State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) said denying bail would protect the community.
"If we are continuing the process of releasing these individuals back into the communities while they are awaiting trial, and they are continuing to use firearms, this would be a way to stop those individuals from hurting other Delawareans."
Short challenged lawmakers, primarily Democrats, who pushed gun restriction legislation last year to support his case.
“I would expect lawmakers that supported any of the recent gun control measures on the supposition of reducing violence to support this proposal. To vote for the former, without doing the same for the latter, would lack any credibility.”
Short said to try to win those votes, and to ensure the community is behind his bill, he will hold it until January 2024, hoping to get it passed before the current legislative session expires next June.
Being a Constitutional amendment, Short's legislation would need a 2/3 majority in both chambers in two straight General Assemblies, but would not need the governor's signature.