Are loitering and solicitation statues being "weaponized?"
The City of Wilmington and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings were hit with a federal complaint Friday over these statutes and their enforcement. The ACLU of Delaware filed the complaint on behalf of a movement called "Food Not Bombs." Food Not Bombs holds regular protests in Wilmington and makes meals available for people who face poverty or homelessness as it promotes dialog.
However, their activities have been broken up by police.
ACLU of Delaware legal Director Dwayne Bensing said these policies violate the First Amendment right to free speech and Fourth Amendment protections from unjustified stops and searches by police.
"Unfortunately, this law obliterates those constitutional protections to be in public spaces - to just simply exist - without fear of being stopped by the police for no reason other than being out in a public area," Bensing said.
Bensing also said Food Not Bombs gathers well out of the way from affecting residents, businesses or people who pass by.
"This is precisely where the people they are trying to reach in their protest messaging are congregating. This is a wide sidewalk area. There's no heavy foot traffic or vehicular traffic. It's really not blocking anything that would be of concern to anyone else," Bensing added.
"At Food Not Bombs, we believe that poverty is a form of violence not necessary or natural,” plaintiffs Madison Daley and George Jones of Food Not Bombs said in a statement shared by ACLU of Delaware. “Everyone should be able to address their basic needs. Why is doing so in public criminalized? Why is taking care of people while not under the auspices of a religious or nonprofit organization discouraged? We have a responsibility to fight for a livable society. It starts with us.”