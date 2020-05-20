Governor John Carney's most important novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic data point--hospitalizations--and known "active" cases continued to decrease day-to-day Wednesday, Delaware Division of Public Health officials announced.
According to officials, hospitalizations decreased by 16 to 220, and active cases decreased by 54 to 3,919 on the back of 1,280 new test results reported Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 35 remained critically ill, a decrease of five from the day prior.
Overall cumulative known positive cases increased by 157 over the day prior to 8,194, while total recoveries increased by 205 to 3,965 and deaths increased by six to 310. Of those deaths, three were in long-term care facilities, and five had underlying health conditions. They ranged in age from 60 to 90, they split genders evenly, and three were from New Castle County, two were from Kent County, and one was from Sussex County.
By county, cumulative positives increased by 88 in New Castle to 2,933, 15 in Kent to 1,253, and 56 in Sussex to 3,960.
Total negative tests increased by 1,123 to 37,218.