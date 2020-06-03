"Active" COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continued their downward trends Wednesday, as Delaware hit the halfway mark of the first week into Phase I of the reopening plan.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, cumulative positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases increased 27 to 9,712 with 858 new test results reported.
Delaware saw two new deaths--for a total of 375. The most recent deaths announced Wednesday by DPH involved persons ranging in age from 22 to 87. Both individuals were female. One was a New Castle County resident and one was a Sussex County resident. Both individuals had underlying health conditions, which account for 89 percent of the state's death toll from the virus. One individual was a resident of a long-term care facility; long-term care residents have accounted for 65 percent of Delaware's overall deaths from COVID-19.
The state saw 51 new recoveries--for a total of 5,493. Active cases decreased by 26 day-to-day for a total of 3,844.
Wednesdays infection rate represented about 3%. By county, those increases represented 20 in New Castle for 3,903, a single case in Kent for 1,451, and six cases in Sussex for 4,305.
Hospitalizations decreased by four, with only 153 individuals remaining in facilities for care related to the virus. Of those, 30 were listed as critically ill--that's two more than the day prior.
Those testing negative for the virus increased 831 to 55,208.
