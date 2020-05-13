"Active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware jumped wih 1,462 new test results reported Wednesday.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, there was a 211 increase in positive cases, bringing the First State's cumulative total to 6,952. With 10 new deaths attributed to the virus--bringing the total number of fatalities to 247--and 140 new total recoveries--brnging the total number of fully healthy individuals to 2,942--"active" cases in Delaware climbed 61 to 3,763.
Details for those who died were provided by the DPH as victims between the ages of 55 and 91. Statewide, victims who have died range in age from 22 years old to 103 years old.
Three women and seven men were among the deceased, two were from New Castle County, two were from Kent County, and six were from Sussex County. Five of the individuals had been residents of long-term care facilities.
By county, there was a 56-case increase in new Castle to 2,496, a 24-case increase in Kent to 10,84, and a 131-case increase in Sussex to 3,336. Respectively, those represented for each county cases per 10,000 people of 42.5, 61.7, and 172.2.
There were 36 cases of an unknown county of origin.
There were also 282 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, an increaase of six, and 55 were in critical condition, a decrease of eight critical patients since the day prior.
Additionally, there were 27,801 cumulative negatove tests, a 1,251 increase over the day prior.