With more than 2,100 new test results reported Thursday, Delaware's "active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumped by 120.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, 2,104 new tests increased positive cases in the First State by 271 to a cumulative 7,223, representing 75.2 infected individuals per 10,000 residents for the statewide average.
An increase in total recoveries by 138 brings the total to 3,080 while Delaware's "active" coronavirus cases rose to 3,883.
Thirteen new deaths bring the total number of lives lost to the virus to 260. The most recent deaths involved persons ranging in age from 21 to 94. Eight were female and five were male. Six were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and six were Sussex County residents. Nine of the individuals had underlying health conditions, which account for 89 percent of Delaware's deaths from COVID-19.
Nine of the individuals were residents of long-term care facilities, which have been home to approximately 65 percent of Delaware's deaths.
By county, positive cases broke down to an increase of 64 in New Castle for a total of 2,560, or 43.6 cases per 10,000 residents, an increase of 31 in Kent for a total of 1,115, or 63.4 cases per 10,000 residents, and an increase of 169 in Sussex for a total of 3,505, or 182.8 cases per 10,000 people.
Cases with an unknown county of origin rose nine to 45.
There were 273 hospitalizations, a decrease of nine from the day prior. Of those, 52 persons were listed as "critically ill," a decrease of three persons from the day prior.
According to the state, 1,833 new negative tests were reported for a total of 29,634.