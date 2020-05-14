With more than 2,100 new test results reported Thursday, Delaware's "active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumped by 120.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, 2,104 new tests increased positive cases in the First State by 271 toa cumulative 7,223, representing 75.2 infected individuals per 10,000 residents for the statewide average.
An increase in total recoveries by 138 to 3,080, and 13 new deaths bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus to 260, Delaware's "active" cases rose to 3,883.
By county, positive cases broke down to an increase of 64 in New Castle for a total of 2,560, or 43.6 cases per 10,000 residents, an increase of 31 in Kent for a total of 1,115, or 63.4 cases per 10,000 residents, and an increase of 169 in Sussex for a total of 3,505, or 182.8 cases per 10,000 people.
Cases with an unknown county of origin rose nine to 45.
There were 273 hospitalizations, a decrease of nine from the day prior, and 1,833 new negative tests reported, for a total of 29,634.
Details on those who died from COVID-19 and the number of critically ill in hospitals wa expected to be released shortly.