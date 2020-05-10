Another increase Sunday in the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware, while deaths are up slightly.
The state Division of Public Health reported 170 more positive cases, bringing that total to 6,447. Sussex County continues to have the most cases with 3,059, while Kent County has crossed the 1,000-mark - now at 1,016. New Castle County has 2331 cases.
With hospitalizations falling slightly, the number of "active" cases stands at 3,686 - still at its highest level. The number of critically ill patients wasn't yet available Sunday.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is up 87 persons--half the amount of day prior to 2,537.
There are now 224 deaths, up three from Saturday's total. Details on the latest deaths weren't yet available, but more than 65% of Delaware's fatalities have been residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of people who've tested negative is up significantly, to 24,592.
Increased testing will continue to lead to an increase in cases as Delaware examines other metrics like hospitalizations and percent of positive cases to determine conditions on the ground with the goal of reopening the economy.