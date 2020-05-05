Delaware's novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases increased an additional 83 cases, public health officials announced Tuesday, rising from 5,288 to 5,371.
As positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware are announced cumulatively, the actual number of "active" cases--removing fatalities attributed to the virus and those fully recovered--decreased from 3,390 to 3,337.
By county, those positive cases broke down by county as such: New Castle increased from 1,934 to 1,979, Kent increased from 833 to 847, and Sussex remained the leader of COVID-19 cases with an increase from 2,497 to 2,520. Cases with an unknown county of origin stood at 25, an increase of a single case from the day before.
There were five new additional deaths, raising the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 187. Those cumulative deaths range in age from 26 to 103 years old. While 99 of the deaths have been women and 88 have been men, there have been 83 fatalities in New Castle County, 32 from Kent County, and 72 from Sussex County.
Tuesday's five new deaths ranged in age from 48 to 101, with three women and two men among them. By county, one was from New Castle, two were from Kent, and two were from Sussex. Four had underlying health conditions, and four were residents of long-term care facilities. Officials did not specify if they were the same four. More than 65% of Delaware's fatalities have been residents of nursing facilities, where entire populations of residents and staffers will now be tested, the governor announced Tuesday.
Total recoveries increased from 1,716 to 1,847. Hospitalizations associated with the virus increased from 281 back up to 284, which had been the scenario two days prior. Of those hospitalized, 61 were critically ill, that number remaining unchanged from the day prior.
Negative test results increased by 487 from 18,822 to 19,309.