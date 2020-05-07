With results for 858 new COVID-19 tests, Delaware public health officials announced Thursday an increase of 161 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, and 50 new "active" cases.
The Division of Public Health announced 5,939 positive cases in the state, an increase over the previous day's 5,778. There were also 21,387 negative tests, a 697-test increase over Wednesday's total of 20,690.
Active cases stood at 3,627, with total recoveries reaching 2,110, an increase of 102 from the day prior's 2,008.
Fatalities attributed to the virus increased by nine day-over-day and surpassed the 200-mark, from 193 to 202. Hospitalizations decreased, dropping from 299 on Wednesday to 285 on Thursday. Information regarding the latest deaths and pertinent information regarding the critically ill was still pending from the DPH.
In a county breakdown of positive case increases, New Castle grew from 2,087 to 2,130, Kent grew from 891 to 945, and Sussex grew from 2,764 to 2,834. Cases with an unknown county of origin decreased from 36 to 30.