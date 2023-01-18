(New York, NY) -- Actress Aubrey Plaza says she bombed her "Saturday Night Live" audition years ago. This, as she's set to serve as the show's host this weekend.
Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Plaza said she auditioned for the show way back in the day with two very odd original characters.
The Wilmington native said one character was a news reporter that tried to make stories sexy and the other was a pill-popping housewife that had a reality show.
Plaza was eventually hired as an intern in the design department from 2004 to 2005. She added she had no interest in set design, but now she's hosting the show, so her master plan worked.