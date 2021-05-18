New Castle County police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Adams Dam Road at Bidermann Golf Course that sent one person to the hospital on board a Delaware State Police helicopter.
The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Talleyville firefighters arrived at the scene and found an SUV on its side with one person trapped inside.
The victim was quickly extricated, checked by New Castle County paramedics, and then transferred to a Delaware State Police helicopter which had landed on the golf course.
Some golfers also went to the crash scene to provide assistance.
County police said the victim suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident but their injuries were not life threatening.