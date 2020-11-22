New testing sites are being unveiled in response to major demand ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and after Delaware shattered its record for the highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The state saw 649 new cases, marking the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day average for new cases stood at 398.9.
County Executive Matt Meyer announced the following sites will offer free testing:
- Monday, November 23 2-6 p.m. Congo Funeral Home 2401 N. Market Street, Wilmington
- Monday, November 23 2-7 p.m. Frawley Stadium 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington
- Tuesday, November 24 2:30-6:30 p.m. Garfield Park Recreation Center 26 Karlyn Drive, New Castle, DE
- Tuesday, November 24 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. William Penn High School 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle
- Wednesday, November 25 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Castle County Government Center 87 Reads Way, New Castle
- Wednesday, November 25 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Middletown High School 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown
- Saturday, November 28 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. University of Delaware’s STAR Campus 540 S. College Avenue, Newark
The testing sites are open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Tests are self-administered saliva based while maintaining social distancing. Registration is not required, but is recommended. To register, click here.
For more testing options, click here.
DelDOT also recently announced it will be providing traffic control at area Walgreens and other test sites, as demand increases, and long lines led to unsafe situations on the roadways and neighboring properties being blocked. DelDOT is urging motorists to be cautious of heavy traffic around test sites that have led to