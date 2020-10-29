Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.