Emergency benefits for those eligible for SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance will be made available for October, Delaware Division of Social Services officials announced Thursday.
As part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said those utilizing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA) -- would all receive additional benefits. SNAP benefits would be issued October 29, 2020, and should be available on EBT cards on the 30th, while TANF and GA households could expect an emergency cash benefit check on or after the 29th.
“These additional benefits help ease the burden many households shoulder as the pandemic continues to impact public health,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik. “The assistance helps Delawareans who struggle to feed themselves and their families or who might be feeling the effects of losing a job.”
The emergency assistance increases the monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for each household's size, which breaks down as:
SNAP
|Number in SNAP household
|Maximum Benefit Amount
|1
|$204
|2
|$374
|3
|$535
|4
|$680
|5
|$807
|6
|$969
|7
|$1,071
|8
|$1,224
|Each additional person
|$153
TANF
|Number in TANF household
|Maximum Benefit Amount
|1
|$201
|2
|$270
|3
|$338
|4
|$407
|5
|$475
|6
|$544
|7
|$612
|8
|$681
|9
|$750
|10
|$819
GA
|Number in GA household
|Maximum Benefit Amount
|1
|$79
|2
|$107
|3
|$144
|4
|$169
|5
|$209
|6
|$239
There are 135 households in Delaware eligible for cash assistance programs, which total $16,200 in emergency benefits per month.