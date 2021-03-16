While many motorists eyes have been focused on the Restore the Corridor project through downtown Wilmington, contractors will now be starting up a more than year long project reconfiguring the I-95/Route 273 interchange.
On Monday night, March 15, 2021, crews started preliminary work setting up barrier walls and applying new surface striping which will continue during overnight hours this week.
The multi-phase project will ultimately result in a new configuration of several ramps including the I-95 southbound ramp to westbound Route 273 approaching Harmony Road.
"This area at 273 and 95 has been a long time issue for the number of incidents that we see here," said Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod.
"We've seen a lot of delays that build there from traffic both coming off of 95 and then traffic from 273 jockeying to move into their desired lanes," said McLeod. "To decrease that opportunity for weaving has been a long time issue as you approach Harmony Road.
"We are going to relocate that I-95 southbound ramp to westbound Route 273 and provide a signalized intersection to improve safety."
McLeod said this project should not be as disruptive for day-to-day traffic as the Restore the Corridor I-95 reconstruction through downtown Wilmington, but officials also didn't want to put off the safety improvements at Route 273.
"We did not feel that we wanted to wait longer to implement these changes to make it a safer interchange."