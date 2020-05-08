Howard R. Young Prison reported its second and third cases of inmates testing positive COVID-19 on Friday.
The Department of Correction said the two inmates likely had contact to the initial inmate who was diagnosed earlier this week.
In addition, eight Howard R. Young correction officers also tested positive, bringing the prison's total to 13.
Vaughn Prison near Smyrna continues to see the most cases, as an additional six inmates and three correctional officers tested positive.
That brings that prison's total up to 116 prisoners and 43 correctional staff.
The DOC said they've now provided face masks to more than half of their inmate population, including all at Vaughn and Sussex Community Corrections Center, and 250 inmates at Young.