monkeypox virus

This electron microscopic (EM) image depicted monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from of a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions.

 Centers for Disease Control

Delaware health officials are reporting five new monkeypox cases - almost doubling the state's total to 11.

All five cases are men and are unrelated. Four of them reported having intimate contact with someone who also had the virus.

While there is no specific treatment currently for monkeypox, antivirals can be prescribed.

The state is also expanding access to the monkeypox vaccine to people with HIV and those receiving HIV PrEP.

The risk to the general public remains low, and most people who contract the virus do not require hospitalization

Those with questions can call the Division of Public health's monkeypox hotline at 866-408-1899 or visit de.gov/monkeypox.

