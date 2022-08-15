Delaware health officials are reporting five new monkeypox cases - almost doubling the state's total to 11.
All five cases are men and are unrelated. Four of them reported having intimate contact with someone who also had the virus.
While there is no specific treatment currently for monkeypox, antivirals can be prescribed.
The state is also expanding access to the monkeypox vaccine to people with HIV and those receiving HIV PrEP.
The risk to the general public remains low, and most people who contract the virus do not require hospitalization
Those with questions can call the Division of Public health's monkeypox hotline at 866-408-1899 or visit de.gov/monkeypox.