The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, released a more than 100-page report entitled, Improving Diversity in the Delaware Bench and Bar: Strategic Plan Report and Recommendations.
Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Jr., told WDEL News this project was at the top of his goals when he was named to the post.
"It's been identified as an issue we've needed to work on for a long time, and with my appointment as Chief Justice, I made it my number one priority to get a report together through a committee, of recommendations, concrete recommendations, that we could take to improve the diversity of the bench and bar," Seitz said.
The report includes input from dozens of groups and individuals from the legal profession, government, and academia, and resulted in a total of 50 recommendations. Seitz said some of those recommendations can be implemented in the short-term while others will take longer to put in place.
"Looking at the long term projects first, essentially, what we want to do is create new pipelines into legal careers for Delawareans and even beyond Delaware," said Seitz. "A pipeline that starts in high school--or even before that--where we make Delawareans aware that practicing law in Delaware is an attractive way to make a living and have a career.
"In the short-term, we have what I'll call 'barriers' to entry to the Delaware Bar, primarily looking at the Delaware Bar Exam," said Seitz. "There's also the novel approach of having an alternative to the Delaware Bar Exam, what I'll call the 'Delaware Scholars Program,' which is modeled after a program in New Hampshire. If you graduated from that program you would not have to sit through the Delaware Bar."
Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is Delaware's first Black woman on the state Supreme Court, and one of only a handful of Black women on state supreme courts in the United States.
"I think students aren't exposed to the law in a positive way early enough," said Montgomery-Reeves, who suggested providing supporting materials to young students.
"Where students can see people of color, who are lawyers and who are judges, so that they can see someone who is reflective of them."
Montgomery-Reeves referred to Delaware's MERIT program (Minority Engineering Regional Incentive Training) as a model for a program focusing on the legal profession.
For Chief Justice Seitz, the effort to create a more diverse bench and bar was ingrained in him through his father's legacy in providing racial equality in schools through Brown v. Board of Education.
"It has everything to do with it," said Seitz. "Since I've been Chief Justice, I've had the opportunity many times to talk about his famous cases in 1950 desegregating the University of Delaware and 1952 desegregating the state school system.
"When you read some of his speeches and you see what a courageous judge he was at the time, two years before Brown v. Board of Education was decided, it's all about that for me."
While justice itself is blind, Seitz wants to ensure that those on the other side of the bench, people see a more diverse group of judges in front of them.
"As Justice Montgomery-Reeves often says: 'We want a judiciary and a bench and bar that reflects the overall population of the state of Delaware,'" said Seitz. "So justice is blind but justice also has to be representative of the population that comes through the court house doors.
"And I think by making sure that there's equal opportunity for all, and that everyone can have a seat at the legal table, that is the way you truly administer justice in a blind way. Because a system that's not representative of the people is obviously missing out on a big segment of the population and their views," said Seitz.
