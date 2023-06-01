Delaware State Police said they are investigating a fight outside the graduation ceremonies for Sussex Central High School on Tuesday night, May 30, 2023.
Troopers who were working a detail for graduation were alerted to a fight outside the gate for the ceremony which was coming to a conclusion.
As they broke up the fight, some of the victims and assailants, including a 16-year old girl, left the scene.
Police said a 48-year old woman and her 15-year old daughter eventually went to Troop 4 to report injuries: the woman had a scratch on her nose, and the teen had a black eye and swollen nose.
Officers said the injuries were allegedly inflicted by the 16-year old.
A 29-year old Millsboro man, David Cupery, also turned himself in on charges of Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct; he was released on his recognizance.
A warrant on charges of Third Degree Assault have been issued for the 16-year old girl.
Police say neither of the girls is a student at Sussex Central High School.