With predawn temperatures dipping into the 40s earlier this week, some people may have reached for the thermostat to offset the chill.
If you use natural gas to heat your residence, the Delaware Public Advocate's Office advises you might want to hold off.
"We look at the forecast for the next couple of days and we're back in the 70s so I'm not sure it's quite time to turn the home heater on yet," said Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater.
With natural gas prices up more than 30-percent since the end of August, Slater stated the reality facing consumers. "It will cost more to heat your home this fall and winter."
"You can expect about a six-percent increase whether you have Delmarva Power or Chesapeake Utilities as your natural gas provider," said Slater.
Now is a good time to do some maintenance, like replacing dirty filters, or applying weather stripping around doors and windows, that might save on your utility bill. And home energy check ups are available as well.
"There's a pre-weatherization program funded by Energize Delaware, and then there's a weatherization assistance program run through DNREC (Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control)," said Slater.
Once the heater is turned on, Slater said there's other ways to save money.
"Turning down your thermostat, even turning it down one or two degrees, can save you one to three-percent on your bill," said Slater. "Just opening your blinds on a sunny day can help, and closing doors on unused areas and closing those vents."
For those who will have trouble meeting these increased utility bills, Slater said there are options for support.
He said the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is administered by the Delaware Division of State Service Centers (DSCC) and Catholic Charities, is very helpful and sometimes underutilized.
"I think the statistic was about ten percent of Delawareans that are actually eligible for it, apply," said Slater.
According to the Energy Information Administration, about 43 percent of Delaware households rely on natural gas for home heating.
Both Chesapeake Utilities and Delmarva Power filed gas rate increases with the Public Service Commission which take effect November 1st.