A 76-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition, his life likely saved, in part, by an app, according to a local fire company.
The man collapsed Saturday afternoon due to sudden cardiac arrest in the Reserve at Ironside in the Newark area, Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company announced.
The PulsePoint app alerted an Aetna Hose firefighter, and Aetna Hose EMT's and County Paramedics were sent to the scene to treat the man, who'd stopped breathing.
The app also alerted people with CPR training within a quarter-mile of the scene, and a 911 operator talked a bystander through the process of performing CPR.
Rescuers were able to revive the man, who was taken to Christiana Hospital's emergency room.
Aetna Hose says PulsePoint is connected to 911, and New Castle County Paramedics brought the program to the County in 2018--the app is free, and can be downloaded at pulsepoint.org.