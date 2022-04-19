Standing out in the crowded world of professional wrestling can be a challenge, but All Elite Wrestling's Nyla Rose has found a way to blaze a unique trail to the top.
Rose joined AEW in time for their debut pay-per-view Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019, and since that point, the woman known as "Nyla The Destroyer" has felt right at home in the ring, including a reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.
At 90 televised or streamed matches, by AEW's count, Rose has been the most active wrester currently in their women's rankings, and only Frankie Kazarian and Jungle Boy have been credited with more opportunities in the ring than the "Destroyer."
WDEL recently had an opportunity to speak with Nyla ahead of AEW's two upcoming shows near Delaware: Wednesday, April 27 at Temple's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, and then Wednesday, May 4 at Baltimore's Chesapeake Arena.
The first openly transgender competitor for a major wrestling organization began her career performing on a Canadian comedy "The Switch", and also on theatre stages before becoming a pro wrestler, and also spoke about how she would like to hear more similar voices involved in policy changes when it comes to sports and society.
WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene: What is it like stepping into the ring, in front of a crowd?
AEW's Nyla Rose: It's pretty wild, there's no energy like it, and that's coming from someone who has done live theatre. That would probably be the closest I can say, but a wrestling crowd is very much like a rock-and-roll concert crowd, there's an electricity in the air you can't put a finger on, but it's there and you feel it. It's a one of a kind feeling.
That's not a background I would expect to hear from a wrestler, theater? How does that fit in?
A little bit like David Arquette, most wrestlers get into wrestling, then they get into acting. I was a little bit backwards, I come from the world of acting, I was doing that before wrestling. I was classically trained, as they say, I guess. Live theatre, Walk in the Pines, which translated into working in film and television, and then eventually, pro wrestling.
What was your favorite role?
I played a really eccentric artist, and I tried to draw influence from Johnny Depp's performance of Swinney Todd, a little bit of Chris Angel the musician, and Dane Cook into a blender, and came up with this character.
When did you decided you wanted to leave that stage, and take on the stage of professional wrestling. When did you determine this was for me?
"It was 100% always there. You just don't know how to get into pro wrestling. Growing up as a fan, it's kind of this other worldly thing, and it's not until you get a little bit older that you find out about wrestling schools and the independents. I never thought it was attainable, it was a fantasy job for me. I put it in the same vein as 'I want to be an astronaut' or something wild and out there that is possible, but how do you get there? For me, it was a matter of putting my passions out there, and whatever took off first was what I was going to pursue.
What was the biggest surprise when you got into the ring and started doing the training?
The ropes, hurt. (laughs) You watch it on television and see everyone flying around the ring, they go to hit the ropes, and they just come off of it like a whatever thing. When you start training for pro wrestling, you hit those ropes the first time, they hit back. You don't realize, and God forbid you use a place that uses cables, cables and ropes hit every differently. That was the one thing that really caught me off guard. Some things did too, but that was a real eye opener.
What has this last two week period been like. Wrestling is a 50-52 week a year production, you didn't have crowds except for yourselves for a while, how did you adjust to having fans, then not having them, and then having them return?
It was pretty easy for me, I like to think that I'm pretty adaptive person. It was definitely tricky in the vein of the audience being the 4th member of the team to make the magic. There was definitely a period of trying to get use to the pandemic era of wrestling. It was very wild and different, but you had to learn to pivot and go with it. That's the name of the game in professional wrestling, things happen and you have to work on the fly and know how to adjust and work around these obstacle.
I cover high school sports in Delaware, and one of the big debates is how the state will handle transgender athletes. You are someone who has transitioned, when you see what states are going through on the athletic side, how do you see that from your perspective?
It's very frustrating. A lot of times, I think a big part of things are people answering with fear. You have people who may not fully understand, or may not have fully taken the time to really learn and do the research, and they're making laws about things that they don't understand. They're just responding with fear, and that's absolutely not the way to do things. Everything needs rules and regulations, no one is saying it needs to be the wild west, and let everyone run willy-nilly, but it would be really lovely if they had some voices of people who are actually are living this kind of life from actual doctors and representatives who can actually educate people, and help influence these things instead of just responding our of fear.
What do you think the biggest misconception is?
"Simply the whole trans umbrella. It is such a wide array and spectrum, but it's been painted with such a harsh and precise definition for so long, that people hear that word and they think they know exactly what it means, when language changes over time, things change over time, but no one has bothered to update these medical journals. Every other aspect of the world, science updates and people update and go along with it, but here, 'we learned about this since third grade', but things have changed exponentially since we were in the third grade, and 10-times since our grandparents and parents were in the third grade, but it seems no one willing to allow that change."
Switching topics here, why was All Elite Wrestling the right place for you?
It was pretty cool being on the ground floor and helping to build something from the ground up. No matter what happens from day to day or 5-10 years down the line holds, no one can every take that away from me. That was a really cool factor. Some of the names attached and involved, it seemed like such a cool project to be a part of. It was really ambitious. I love taking chances, I love betting on myself, and that's very much the spirit of All Elite. We bet on ourselves, we stuck our foot out there, and we landed pretty good on the ground.
You're someone who has held that Women's Title, and you just lost a second opportunity recently, what it did mean to you to hold that title?
It meant everything in the world. That's the most important thing in our industry: the championship, the titles, the belts, whatever you want to call them. That's a real spot-on way to signify that you are at the top of the game, and are the best-of-the-best. You can see anyone walking down the street with a championship belt, you know they are the best at something. To have that, to hold that, to be able to hold it up with pride and walk around with it on my waist after fighting so long on the independents trying to make a name for myself, to get known, to show people I'm serious and am not a novelty act, that I'm here and want to be the best at what I do, to actually hold that belt and actually say 'right now I am the best at what I do' that filled me with so much pride, especially being able to have my family say those same things.
When someone watches you in the ring, what do you hope people take away from one of your matches?
I hope they had a good time. That's what it's all about. Whether they want to boo me, whether they want to cheer me, whatever they want to do. However they decide to attach themselves to me, I hope I took them on an emotional roller coaster. I hope they had a wonderful time, I hope they're amped up, their adrenaline is through the roof, and they're pumped for the next match."
You're in Philadelphia next Wednesday night, what do we have to expect?
The pro wrestling is like no other, it's like a rock concert turned up to 24, and I don't even know it can go that loud, but that's what it's like. We've got lots of great people on the roster. As much as it pains me to say since she's my recent enemy, Thunder Rosa is a fantastic adversary. She's our current Women's World Champion, she's going to be there. The dentist-lady, Pittsburgh's own (Britt Baker) D.M.D. is going to come out, she'll probably point at her name a few times, she likes doing that. You've got Danhausen, Jungle Boy, it's just going to be a raucous, crazy good time, and everyone is going to leave with some good memories and possibly some great pictures."
Rose and the rest of the AEW stars will be in the region the next two Wednesdays, the April 27 show at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, and then Baltimore's Chesapeake Arena on May 4. You can find ticket information on AEW's website.
You can watch AEW Dynamite live on TBS Wednesdays at 8pm, AEW Rampage on TNT Fridays at 10pm, and then AEW's streaming shows Elevation and Dark on Mondays and Tuesdays on their YouTube channel.