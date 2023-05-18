The Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 87 comes in response to 2023 having the highest rate of homelessness the state has seen since 2008.
Nonprofits and government entities trying to build affordable housing are now fully exempt from the state’s portion of the realty transfer tax.
The purpose of the bill is supposed to make it less expensive for home buyers and the sellers.
Low and mid income families are the target for the benefits of the bill, including being exempt from the tax that ends up being a combined 4% split between the seller and buyer.
Senator Russell Huxtable says that the bill will encourage local jurisdictions to participate in the growth of affordable housing, while also allowing first time homebuyers to access the transfer tax exemptions.