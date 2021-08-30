The President of the AFL-CIO is calling on Delaware's Executive Director, who also is a State Representative, to resign over a racial slur for Asian women used in an accidental email exchange.
Democrat Rep. Gerald Brady, who announced last month he would not seek reelection due to the incident, got the attention of AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.
"I am sickened by the despicable remarks made by Executive Director Brady and call for his immediate resignation. The leadership team at the AFL-CIO and I are committed to ending discrimination and bigotry in all its forms. Every single union member must come together to root out hate—from inappropriate language to acts of violence. America’s labor movement must use our position of trust to lead by example."
Brady had served for a decade on Wilmington City Council before being elected to the state House in 2006.
According to his Linked In, Brady because Executive Director of the Delaware AFL-CIO in July 2003.
WDEL's DJ McAneny contributed to this report