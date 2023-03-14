Weeks ago, the Newark-area community gathered at the Iron Hill Museum to celebrate the opening of its African American History Trail, a project led by an Eagle Scout.
Over the past weekend, much of that work was left in ruins. Signs were torn down. Some of them were broken. A bench was destroyed.
Damage is estimated at $8,000.
The museum is operated by the Delaware Academy of Science, and DAS President Robin Broomall said there had been several incidents over the past couple of years. Surveillance cameras were stolen. The locks on sheds were cut. A shed window was also smashed.
"I think it's an individual who has a personal vendetta against us for some reasons that I cannot go into," Broomall said. She also said she does not believe the vandalism was racially motivated.
The museum honors the spot in Newark were a community of three Black families started out in the 1830s. Generations of children attended school in the small building.
Delaware State Police are also involved with the investigation.
Broomall did have a message for the perpetrator: "Just let us alone. Let us do our thing."