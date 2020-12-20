Distance-wise, it's not a big move, but in terms of community impact, it's huge--Rehoboth Beach's Dolle's Candyland is leaving the boardwalk location it's occupied for 93 years.
The store's rent has doubled, making it "economically not feasible" for Dolle's to stay on the boardwalk, said owner Tom Ibach.
He plans to move Dolle's a couple of doors down to Ibach's Candy By the Sea, and as for Dolle's iconic sign, it'll be taken down, since it's currently illegal under city code--Ibach says the plan is to move the sign to a possible production facility on Route 1.
The lease on Dolle's boardwalk location, which the store has occupied since 1927, expires next month.